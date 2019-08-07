The Edmonton Prospects are in the playoffs thanks to a seven-game win streak.

The summer-long rainy weather made the Prospect's playoff chase even more difficult, forcing the baseball team to play a triple-header on Saturday with the post-season on the line.

"Since it was my first triple-header of my career, I'd probably say it was a 10 out of 10," Prospects infielder Tyler Maskill told CTV News Edmonton. "It was the most fun we could possibly have. We got three wins in one day. I've never been a part of that either."

"You don't often have to do that in any type of season, let alone have to win out to get in the playoffs and accomplish a goal that we had as a team, so it was a special experience, something that the guys I'm sure will never forget," Prospects Head Coach Jordan Blundell said.

The Prospects will face the Okotoks Dawgs in a best-of-3 series starting Thursday in B.C. before coming back to Edmonton on Friday.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Adam Cook