Edmonton Prospects pitcher makes history with perfect game
Rich walker threw a perfect game for the Edmonton Prospects against the Fort McMurray Giants June 29, 2018
Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton
Published Saturday, June 30, 2018 1:47PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 30, 2018 1:51PM MDT
An Edmonton Prospects pitcher accomplished a feat that many professional pitchers will never achieve in their careers.
Rich Walker threw possibly the game of his young life Friday night against the Fort McMurray Giants when he pitched a perfect game.
Walker retired all 27 batters by way of nine strikeouts and zero walks when the team visited the northern Alberta city.
This is the first perfect game thrown in WBML history.
Only 23 perfect games have been thrown in Major League Baseball history in over 210,000 games played.
The Prospects will face Brooks on Canada Day at RE/MAX Field at 7 p.m.