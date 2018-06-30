

Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton





An Edmonton Prospects pitcher accomplished a feat that many professional pitchers will never achieve in their careers.

Rich Walker threw possibly the game of his young life Friday night against the Fort McMurray Giants when he pitched a perfect game.

Walker retired all 27 batters by way of nine strikeouts and zero walks when the team visited the northern Alberta city.

This is the first perfect game thrown in WBML history.

Only 23 perfect games have been thrown in Major League Baseball history in over 210,000 games played.

The Prospects will face Brooks on Canada Day at RE/MAX Field at 7 p.m.