EDMONTON -- After failing to reach a new deal with the City of Edmonton for a new ballpark, the Edmonton Prospects have released plans for a new park in Spruce Grove.

Earlier this spring, the team announced it would be moving to Spruce Grove in 2022.

On Tuesday, Gold Sports and Entertainment Group released its vision for the “modern urban” ballpark.

It includes a new retail district and promenade, a micro-brewery pub with a dining lounge, an amphitheatre with music playing before games and condominiums.

“We are also committed to delivering a baseball experience for our fans like no other as we see this ballpark, in partnership with the Western Canadian Baseball League, on the cutting edge of some very exciting times,” said Gold Sports president Patrick Cassidy.

The park is set to open in 2022.

The Prospects formerly played at Re/Max Field, which was leased to a group led by former Edmonton Oiler Randy Gregg earlier this year.

The Prospects announced in late May the team would not play a season this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.