The Edmonton Prospects Baseball Club says they plan to appeal to city council for the future of RE/MAX Field.

The club is holding a media event on Thursday to unveil their plans for the park, which includes an estimated $2.75M to $3.25M in upgrades to the facility. The club says they’ll finance the work if the city grants them a 25-year lease on the building.

In 2016 the Prospects signed a 4-year lease on the field with the city. That agreement is set to expire at the end of the 2019 season. A fifth-year option was included as part of the agreement, but the club says the city isn’t interested in pursuing that option.

The team argues that they’ve increased game attendance on an annual 18-24 per cent rate.

“The proposal is about finishing the work we started only a few years ago,” said Prospects owner Patrick Cassidy. “For too many years prior to our involvement baseball was seen as the ugly sister in the Edmonton sports community with teams leaving, leagues folding and no solid vision for the future.”

The Prospects will formally submit their proposal to council on Feb. 15.