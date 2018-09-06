

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Calling on change to the Phoenix payroll system, protestors gathered outside a Liberal-supporters dinner that Justin Trudeau was attending Wednesday night.

Phoenix, the payroll system for Canada’s public servants, has left employees overpaid, underpaid and occasionally not compensated at all.

It has already cost the federal government more than $1 billion. A fix is estimated to take five years and cost hundreds of millions of dollars more.

“He needs to pay his employees and we're here to say, enough is enough. We're tired of hearing ‘we're working on it’ and ‘we understand.’ Because our members are not being paid and their families are suffering and their communities are suffering,” said Marianne Hladun, regional executive vice president for the Prairie Region of Public Service Alliance of Canada.