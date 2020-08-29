Advertisement
Edmonton Public and Catholic schools receive PPE ahead of school year
Published Saturday, August 29, 2020 3:28PM MDT
PPE. (File)
EDMONTON -- Edmonton's two main school boards confirm they have received masks and other protective equipment from the province.
Both the board of Edmonton Catholic Schools and Edmonton Public Schools say they received shipments on Friday, as promised by the government.
The sanitizer, masks and other protective gear is being distributed to schools ahead of the start of classes this coming week.
Students in the Catholic school district return to class Wednesday, a day before the public school students return.