EDMONTON -- Library users can now browse collections, access computers and access study areas as the Edmonton Public Library moves to step two of its reopening plan Monday.

The changes took effect Monday morning and include expanded operating hours, now from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. Hours are extended until 9 p.m. on Thursdays.

"Many Edmontonians rely on EPL for reading materials, computer access, job search resources, and access to social assistance, immigration services, mental health resources and more," reads a statement on the EPL website.

"The availability of essential social supports and resources are more urgent than ever due to the pandemic."

Other services added in step two include:

Self-serve printing, photocopying, scanning and faxing

Membership and information services

Limited Makerspace services

Branches remain limited to 15 per cent capacity as per provincial health guidelines.

Library classes and events will continue to be held virtually.