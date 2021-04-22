EDMONTON -- For the first time, the Edmonton Public Library (EPL) will have an Indigenous Elder in Residence to help build community relationships and offer access to Indigenous knowledge.

Elder Jo-Ann Saddleback from the Saddle Lake Cree First Nation will maintain a one-year residence at the Stanley A. Milner Library.

The program will help to bridge the relationship with the Edmonton Public Library and the City of Edmonton Indigenous Framework development.

It aims to connect Edmonton’s Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities by offering access to Indigenous knowledge and opening up a space where visitors can share meaningful dialogue around reconciliation.

In 2017, the Elder in Residence program was launched by the Edmonton Public Library in acknowledgement of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action.

“It’s truth and reconciliation and we’re not finished with the truth yet,” Saddleback explained. “I’m hoping by the sharing of our stories, by the kind of conversations we can have in this space, that more of that truth will come out. That people feel safer but it’s done in a way of kinship and relationship.”

As an Elder in Residence, she will help open up those conversations by inviting other elders, knowledge keepers, and Indigenous artists into library space to share their stories.

Elder Saddleback will work from PÎYESÎW WÂSKÂHIKAN (Thunderbird House), an Indigenous gathering space at the Stanley A. Milner Library she helped to design and later blessed with a pipe ceremony alongside her husband Elder Jerry Saddleback.

Pilar Martinez, EPL CEO said in a statement, that the library was honoured to have Saddleback as the library’s first Elder in Residence.

“As a highly regarded Elder, cultural educator and artist, who has provided tremendous guidance to EPL over the years, Elder Saddleback brings Indigenous wisdom, invaluable knowledge and lived experience that will guide and support EPL’s efforts to provide meaningful services and programming to our customers.”

Due to current health guidelines, Edmonton’s Saddleback will be holding one-on-one and group sessions virtually.