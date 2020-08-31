A trustee for the Edmonton Public School Board said the board has made a request to meet with Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health regarding their concerns about returning to school, but that request has so far been denied.

Bridget Sterling, trustee for Ward G tweeted a copy of the letter on Monday night.

In the letter, the board outlines concerns around testing, masks, and physical distancing.

The letter makes reference to the order signed by Hinshaw over the weekend that lifted the physical distancing requirements in classrooms.

EPSB students will return to school on Thursday.