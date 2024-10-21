Edmonton Public School support staff to go on strike Thursday

Edmonton Public Schools support workers will go on strike on Thursday.

Ninety-seven per cent of eligible members of CUPE Local 3550 voted in favour of strike action last week.

Strike notice was served on Friday.

"This result shows incredible strength in the membership’s resolve to achieve a fair collective bargaining agreement," said CUPE Local 3550 President Mandy Lamoureux in a statement.

"The Division has been bargaining with CUPE 3550 since 2022 and has taken steps to address key issues, including engaging a mediator," a spokesperson for Edmonton Public Schools told CTV News Edmonton in a statement Monday morning. "We value the incredible work that support staff do every day to support student success. We invite the local to come back to the table to reach an agreement."

The strike could include 3,000 support staff, such as administrative and educational assistants, food preparers, and library technicians.

The school division said contingency plans will be shared with families this week.