Edmonton public school trustee Ip running for southwest NDP seat, wants to oust Madu

A three-term Edmonton Public School Board trustee is joining the race for the Alberta NDP's seat in Edmonton-Southwest.

Ward H's Nathan Ip announced his candidacy at a southwest coffee shop Tuesday morning.

"I don't know if you've heard the rumours, but the rumours are true," he told a modest cheering crowd.

"My commitment to you is this: I will listen, I will work alongside you, and I will fight for you in the legislature just as I have as your school board trustee."

The seat is currently held by former justice minister Kaycee Madu, who was ousted from the role after he was investigated for a call to Edmonton's police chief over a traffic ticket.

Ip said it was watching the United Conservative Party govern during a pandemic that made him decide to throw his hat in the ring.

"The lack of supports and guidance and direction. Oftentimes, school boards were left to fend for themselves and, speaking to parents and constituents, I see how challenging it is to not have the appropriate supports in the classroom, to not have new schools when we need them, to not have the supports during a pandemic," he told CTV News Edmonton.

If nominated, Ip says he will continue to serve as a school trustee and take an unpaid leave from the school board during the 2023 election campaign.

Three other people are registered for the contest: Ben Acquaye, Chand Gul, and Mohammad Ali Kamal.