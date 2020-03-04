EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Public School Board has decided to cancel trips to Europe and the United States due to the growing coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, Edmonton Catholic Schools announced it had cancelled spring break trips to Japan, Italy and Spain, but EPSB maintained its trips to Japan and Italy were a go.

On Wednesday, the school board announced all international trips were now cancelled, impacting a total of 23 trips and 19 schools. EPSB had previously cancelled its China trips.

"Due to the evolving nature of coronavirus, we feel this is the most appropriate step to take to keep our students and staff safe," EPSB said in a statement. "Discussions about all international field trips have been ongoing with families as information about the coronavirus is updated. Schools will be working with families in the days and weeks to come about the financial aspect of cancelling the trips."

According to Johns Hopkins University, 3,254 people have died as a result of COVID-19 and there are currently 95,120 cases worldwide.

As of Wednesday morning, Canada had 33 cases of the virus: 20 in Ontario, 12 in British Columbia and one in Quebec.