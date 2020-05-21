EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Public School Board is asking parents and students for feedback on the 2020-21 school year

EPSB is currently building plans for three scenarios in 2020-21: classes return to normal, schools reopen with some health restrictions, or students continue to learn online from home.

The school board wants to hear from parents and students from May 21-28.

The surveys ask if anyone in their homes has underlying health issues that would put them at higher risk if they are exposed to COVID-19, how comfortable they are with in-person classes in the fall and how comfortable they are with more at-home learning next school year.

"What the survey comes back with absolutely will be taken into consideration, and I would say, 'Do it for your kids, do the survey, take the 10 minutes, and encourage your kids to do the survey,'" said EPSB Chair Trisha Estabrooks. "I do think it's an investment to what this is all going to look like for Edmonton Public come the fall."

Alberta students have been learning from home since March after the chief medical officer of health ordered schools to close as the COVID-19 threat grew.