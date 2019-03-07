There are three new schools coming, but the Edmonton Public Schools’ Board wants more.

EPSB said it grows by 3,000 students —about 100 classrooms—every year, and that 60 per cent of its schools are 50 years old or older.

On Thursday, the board announced its top priority: a high school in the southeast. Without it, EPSB claimed it will be out of high school space by 2022.

A new high school is under construction, and although its opening date has not been announced, EPSB said it will be located in southwest Edmonton’s Heritage Valley neighbourhood.

In September 2020, a K-6 will open in the northeast, and a junior high will open in the southeast.