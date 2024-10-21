Edmonton Public Schools support staff to go on strike Thursday

Edmonton Public Schools support workers will go on strike on Thursday.

Ninety-seven per cent of eligible members of CUPE Local 3550 voted in favour of strike action last week.

Strike notice was served on Friday.

CUPE Local 3550 president Mandy Lamoureaux says wages are at the centre of the labour dispute.

"Right now, the offer on the table is 2.75 (per cent.) It's a government mandated offer, which equates to approximately 73 cents for the average worker in the school board," Lamoureaux told CTV News Edmonton on Monday. "We have been without a significant raise for the last 12 years, and so our members feel that that's not enough. The cost of living has gone up by 30 per cent, 2.75 is not going to cut it."

"The Division has been bargaining with CUPE 3550 since 2022 and has taken steps to address key issues, including engaging a mediator," a spokesperson for Edmonton Public Schools told CTV News Edmonton in a statement Monday morning. "We value the incredible work that support staff do every day to support student success. We invite the local to come back to the table to reach an agreement."

The strike could include 3,000 support staff, such as administrative and educational assistants, food preparers, and library technicians.

The school division said contingency plans will be shared with families this week.

Alberta's minister of education says the strike is a matter between the school board and the union.

"I remain hopeful that CUPE and Edmonton Public Schools can reach an agreement," Demetrios Nicolaides wrote in an email to CTV News Edmonton on Monday.

The union disputes Nicolaides' claims, saying the wage cap is provincially imposed.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to Nicolaides office for comment on the claim.