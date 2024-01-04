EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton Public teachers to review new employment settlement offer

    Classroom Classroom

    Edmonton Public Schools have made a new settlement offer to its teachers.

    Teachers voted down the last settlement proposal in December because it didn't address some of their key issues.

    The Alberta Teachers' Association said mediated talks had broken down.

    They were calling for a January strike vote.

    The ATA now says it has received another settlement offer. Teachers will meet on Jan. 14 to review the offer, the ATA told CTV News Edmonton.

    Public school teachers in Edmonton have been without a finalized collective agreement for more than three years.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Another 19 documents unsealed in lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein

    A new batch of unsealed documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls was released Thursday, adding several hundred pages to the fountain of information detailing how the financier leveraged connections to the rich, powerful and famous to recruit his victims and cover up his crimes.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News