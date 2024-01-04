Edmonton Public teachers to review new employment settlement offer

Edmonton Public Schools have made a new settlement offer to its teachers.

Teachers voted down the last settlement proposal in December because it didn't address some of their key issues.

The Alberta Teachers' Association said mediated talks had broken down.

They were calling for a January strike vote.

The ATA now says it has received another settlement offer. Teachers will meet on Jan. 14 to review the offer, the ATA told CTV News Edmonton.

Public school teachers in Edmonton have been without a finalized collective agreement for more than three years.