Edmonton-raised filmmaker to make next movie with A24

Kyle Edward Ball, the writer and director of horror flick Skinamarink, will make his next movie with A24, the company behind Everything Everywhere All At Once and Hereditary.

The deal was first reported Monday by Variety, as was the project's name: The Land of Nod.

Ball will write and direct the project and A24 will release it globally.

Variety did not confirm the film's plot details.

Skinamarink, shot in Ball's childhood Edmonton home on a budget of $15,000, pulled in more than $2 million when it was released domestically in 2023.

The story featured a pair of siblings who wake up in the middle of the night to find their dad, as well as all of their home's doors and windows, have disappeared.

Critics applauded Ball for the unique and experiential piece of work.