Edmonton rally and caravan condemns Sudan military coup

EDMONTON -

Dozens of Edmontonians participated in a caravan rally that drove through the city to protest last month’s military coup in Sudan.

The Sudanese military seized power on Oct. 25 and dissolved the transitional government created to lead the country towards democratic rule. The power grab has since been condemned by the United Nations and the United States.

Azza Elgamri, a member of the Sudanese Cultural League of Edmonton, said that protesters in Sudan demonstrating against the new regime have been met violence.

“In the past few weeks, we watched in horror the development of the situation in Sudan,” Elgamri said.

“We condemn the violence in Sudan,” she added. “We stand with all the martyrs and the people who lost their lives in the peaceful demonstrations.”

She hopes the Edmonton protest raises awareness of what is happening and pushes the federal government to condemn the violence in Sudan alongside providing tangible aid.

“We want to reach the Canadian people,” Elgamri said. “People are losing their lives in Sudan.

“What makes it very difficult for Sudanese-Canadians is the internet disruption (since Oct. 25),” she added. “It makes it hard for the news to come out.”