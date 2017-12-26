Airbnb has released their top trending destinations for 2018, and Edmonton is third on the list.

The rankings are based on the bookings for the first six months of the year. Gangneung, Korea, the 2018 Winter Olympics host, is first on the list, following by Bournemouth, U.K.

Edmonton saw a 284 per cent increase. The online rental market place showed people are attracted to Edmonton due to its proximity to the Canadian Rockies.

Fernie, B.C., 18th place with a 179 per cent increase, is the only other Canadian city on the Top 20. Kelowna (170 per cent) also saw a major spike.

With files from Relaxnews