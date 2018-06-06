After a lively discussion on banning raves in Edmonton, a city committee has decided the proposal is now off the table.

Last week, the city published a report recommending an immediate moratorium on raves, also known as electronic dance music (EDM) parties.

The proposed ban prompted a large response from members of the electronic concert scene, who attended the city committee meeting to voice their objection Wednesday.

The Edmonton Police Service suggested the moratorium after finding raves have a higher number of medical incidents than other types of concerts, tying up emergency resources.

The report shows people were 30 times more likely to be hospitalized at a rave than a concert in the last two years.

It also found there is a significant risk for sexual assaults due to the prevalence of drug use.

Event organizers hire their own medical and security staff, and cover the cost of extra duty police officers.

They said they’re worried a ban would encourage EDM events to go underground, potentially resulting in more incidents.

Organizers agreed to work wtih council and harm-reduction organizations to address the concerns around raves.

