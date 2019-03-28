

CTV Edmonton





An Edmonton based RCMP officer has been charged after events that took place over the course of three years.

Sgt. Michael Bennett, of the K Division Operational Support System has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of uttering threats.

According to a news release, the events took place while Bennett was off-duty between March 2015 and March 2019 in Sherwood Park.

Bennett has been released under three conditions, no contact with the complainant, no consumption of intoxicating substances and not to possess firearms.

Bennett will appear in Sherwood Park on April 3.