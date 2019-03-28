Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Edmonton RCMP officer charged with assault, uttering threats
RCMP file photo.
CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, March 28, 2019 10:27AM MDT
An Edmonton based RCMP officer has been charged after events that took place over the course of three years.
Sgt. Michael Bennett, of the K Division Operational Support System has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of uttering threats.
According to a news release, the events took place while Bennett was off-duty between March 2015 and March 2019 in Sherwood Park.
Bennett has been released under three conditions, no contact with the complainant, no consumption of intoxicating substances and not to possess firearms.
Bennett will appear in Sherwood Park on April 3.