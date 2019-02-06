Emergency crews from around the capital region gathered in Fort Saskatchewan Tuesday to test their skills in a simulated crash.

The Regional Incident Management Team was formed to coordinate response efforts in a large-scale emergency.

The two-day course in Fort Saskatchewan is the team’s first exercise in providing a cooperative emergency response.

Tuesday’s pretend emergency was an overturned tanker carrying unknown chemicals on Highway 21.

“They're going to go through the process of planning, setting objectives, resourcing those objectives, before carrying them out,” explained Jason Greidanus, Strathcona County’s assistant chief of emergency management.

“It's a really good way for these people from around the Edmonton area to come together and create a network, practice their skills, and learn how to efficiently and effectively bring order from chaos.”

The RIMT consists of staff from 11 nearby communities and two provincial services, Alberta Health Services and Alberta Emergency Management Agency.

Crews will handle a different emergency on Thursday.