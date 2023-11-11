EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton Remembrance Day ceremony

    Beverly Memorial Cenotaph

    A Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the Beverly Cenotaph on Saturday to honour Canada's veterans.

    The ceremony will start at 10:47 a.m.

    CTV News Edmonton will carry the ceremony live online. 

