EDMONTON -- Morgan Reid said her street in the Cy Becker neighbourhood has been plowed twice, but she’s not happy.

"I get home in the morning, and I'm like, 'Oh boy, this car is buried.'"

She said a city crew initially came through early last week and had to work around parked vehicles. The city posts the neighbourhood plowing schedule online, but no longer posts signage on residential streets.

"We couldn't even open the doors or anything like that because it was fully blocked."

She called the city and was told a second crew would be coming by. She claims she and many of her neighbours moved their cars off the street.

"When they came through the second time, they didn't fix any of the issues."

"It's not a good enough job, it's that simple," Ward 4 Councillor Aaron Paquette said Wednesday.

Paquette said overall, residential snow clearing has not met his expectations this winter. He said the notification systems, including a tool on the city's website, might 'not' be working.

"A lot of people aren't checking their phones for that. I think we should still use the signs," he said.

"Paquette is asking for a series of pilot projects across the city to consider multiple new strategies and programs for snow clearing.

"Let's learn what we can learn, and that way we can do the job better in the coming years."

