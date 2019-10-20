

Kelsey Dyer, CTV News Edmonton





Canadians are heading to the polls today to cast their ballots in the 2019 federal election.

The election was called on Sept. 11. The five-and-a-half weeks of campaigning has taken party leaders across the country and sparked discussions on energy, the environment, Indigenous rights and more.

HOW TO VOTE

Polls opened at 7:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m. in Alberta.

Your polling location is listed on your voter card, or you can find your polling place on the Elections Canada website.

Canadian citizens who are 18 years of age or older can vote, and must prove their identity and address at their polling station.

Elections Canada reported that a record number of people—an estimated 4.7 million—voted in advance polls.

LIVE UPDATES AND RESULTS

CTVNewsEdmonton.ca will have updates posted throughout the day on our live blog.

Our team of reporters will be on location in battleground ridings around the capital region including Edmonton Mill Woods and Edmonton Centre, which are expected to be hotly contested races.

You can watch national coverage of election results from CTV News beginning at 5 p.m. MDT. CTV News Edmonton will also livestream the special on our website.