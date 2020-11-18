Advertisement
Edmonton restaurant closed temporarily due to COVID-19
Published Wednesday, November 18, 2020 1:54PM MST
Northern Chicken, Edmonton. (File Photo)
EDMONTON -- A local soul food restaurant is the latest in a string of Edmonton eateries to temporarily shut down due to staff testing positive for COVID-19.
The popular 124 Street restaurant Northern Chicken sent out the news on Wednesday.
"We unfortunately have had a staff member test positive for COVID-19," the restaurant's post says in part.
The post goes on to say that the business will remain closed to ensure the rest of its staff tests negative for the virus.
The locally owned fried chicken spot will receive a thorough cleaning before it reopens, according to the post.