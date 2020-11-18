EDMONTON -- A local soul food restaurant is the latest in a string of Edmonton eateries to temporarily shut down due to staff testing positive for COVID-19.

The popular 124 Street restaurant Northern Chicken sent out the news on Wednesday.

We unfortunately have had a staff member test positive for covid 19. We will be closing for the next little while to ensure the rest of our staff test negative. And we can do a through clean of the restaurant. — Northern Chicken (@northchickenyeg) November 18, 2020

"We unfortunately have had a staff member test positive for COVID-19," the restaurant's post says in part.

The post goes on to say that the business will remain closed to ensure the rest of its staff tests negative for the virus.

The locally owned fried chicken spot will receive a thorough cleaning before it reopens, according to the post.