Edmonton Riverboat sets sail again

The Edmonton Riverboat has returned, fully loaded with passengers, to the North Saskatchewan river.

The iconic boat, formally the Edmoton Queen, set sail twice Saturday and twice Sunday during its first weekend back in business. A city landmark since 1995, the boat spent the last two years ashore undergoing repairs after the hull was damaged by underground pillars in 2020.

For one first-time rider, the Riverboat’s return was a relief.

“It’s sort of a bucket list thing for me to go on the Riverboat,” Patricia Lynch-Staunton said.

“It's very exciting to have it back. The North Saskatchewan River is just beautiful and what a fabulous opportunity to be able to see it and feel it and just kind of sail on it.”

Lynch-Staunton and her family rode the river Sunday on the newly repaired and refurbished boat. Since coming under new ownership in 2016, the boat has undergone a million dollars in repairs and renovations.

Lynch-Staunton said the boats recent ordeal is a reminder to seize the opportunities for adventure right here in the city.

“I think it’s important in Edmonton to take advantage of the many many many things that we have. It’s easy to kind of take them for granted, and I didn’t want to do that with the Riverboat."