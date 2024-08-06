EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton Riverhawks earn spot in WCL playoffs for first time

    File photo. The Edmonton Riverhawks in action during the 2023 West Coast League baseball season at Remax Field, their home ballpark. (CTV News Edmonton) File photo. The Edmonton Riverhawks in action during the 2023 West Coast League baseball season at Remax Field, their home ballpark. (CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    For the first time in franchise history, the Edmonton Riverhawks are going to the West Coast League playoffs.

    The team solidified its spot with a 15-4 win against the Nanaimo NightOwls Monday evening.

    The divisional series starts Aug. 10.

    There are no confirmed dates or times for games at Edmonton's RE/MAX field yet.

    The Riverhawks have two more regular-season games to play in Nanaimo Tuesday and Wednesday.

    The team was founded in 2020 but it did not begin to play until 2022 because the WCL cancelled its 2021 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

    The WCL currently consists of 16 teams. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Harris versus Trump: A fight for America's future

    Now that their VP running mates are picked and their nominations official, former U.S. president Donald Trump and Vice-President Kamala Harris are now embodiments of contrasting visions seeking to shape the trajectory and pathway of the nation. Washington political commentator Eric Ham says they're not just fighting over control or for change, but over the destiny of the United States.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News