Edmonton Riverhawks earn spot in WCL playoffs for first time

For the first time in franchise history, the Edmonton Riverhawks are going to the West Coast League playoffs.

The team solidified its spot with a 15-4 win against the Nanaimo NightOwls Monday evening.

The divisional series starts Aug. 10.

There are no confirmed dates or times for games at Edmonton's RE/MAX field yet.

The Riverhawks have two more regular-season games to play in Nanaimo Tuesday and Wednesday.

The team was founded in 2020 but it did not begin to play until 2022 because the WCL cancelled its 2021 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WCL currently consists of 16 teams.