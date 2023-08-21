Edmonton Riverhawks pitcher wins top league award

An Edmonton native playing for the city's top baseball team has earned one of two individual annual league awards.

The West Coast League last week named Halen Knoll of the Edmonton Riverhawks its Pitcher of the Year.

The Edmonton-born Knoll finished the 2023 WCL season tops in innings pitched (73.2), second in strikeouts (52), third in wins (five) and fourth in earned-run average (2.20).

"I was shocked," the 23-year-old said on Monday, recalling his reaction when he found out about the honour. "I wasn't even the best pitcher stats-wise in the league. I just was good in multiple categories."

The 2023 summer season was Knoll's first complete one with the Riverhawks, for whom he was the opening-day starter. Last year, he played for the team on a 10-day trial. This season was also Knoll's first focusing exclusively on pitching.

Jake Lanferman, the first-year head coach of the Riverhawks, said the team fed off Knoll's "extremely competitive" nature when he took to the mound. Edmonton Riverhawks pitcher Halen Knoll holds up his 2023 team baseball card at Remax Field on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (Nahremen Issa/CTV News Edmonton)"He gives us a good chance to win," said Lanferman, who guided the Riverhawks to an 18-36 record and who will coach the Athabasca University student again this fall for the collegiate version of the squad in the Canadian College Baseball Conference. "He's just a good person, a good all-around athlete. His accolades this summer have been extremely awesome, watching him succeed at that level."

For Knoll, playing in front of family and friends at Edmonton's Remax Field is exciting, as is the prospect of playing in front of large crowds. The Riverhawks set a WCL attendance record of 104,748 spectators this year attending their 27 games at the river-valley ballpark.

"I'm fairly locked in when I pitch, but obviously you look up and see thousands of people," said Knoll, who stands 5-foot-10 and 215 lb. "It's very humbling. I would say 95 per cent of the players in the league probably will never play in front of a crowd bigger than this in their life, so it's so cool that I get to do it for 27 games out of the year."

Edmonton Riverhawks players and staff in their 2023 team photo. Pitcher Halen Knoll, who won Pitcher of the Year honours from the West Coast League, is seated in the front row, third from left. (Credit: Edmonton Riverhawks)His long-term goal is "to play as high a level of baseball as possible," but more immediately, Knoll is looking to "throw harder."

"I pitched well this year, but I don't throw very hard," said Knoll, who estimates his top pitching speed is 88 or 89 miles per hour. "Maybe I got lucky."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa