EDMONTON -- The Rock and Roll Society of Edmonton (RRSE) is set to welcome back the 10th annual Edmonton Rock Fest on Aug. 14.

Originally the anniversary was to be celebrated last year, but due to the pandemic the society had to postpone the event.

“Every thought went through our heads last year,” Melanie Kidder, the president of the RRSE, recalled.

“‘Are we going to get to have our 10th annual? Are we ever going to have a festival? Are we ever going to be able to gather again and watch these band?’”

Fortunately the show will go on this year, and with a roster of notable classic rock bands like Tom Cochrane with Red Rider, Glass Tiger, and Prism.

For anyone planning to attend the one-day festival, Kidder said there are a few changes to anticipate including a location change from Hawrelak Park to the Racetrack Infield on the Edmonton Exhibition Lands to allow for more space and distancing.

“It’s going to feel almost like the whole place is VIP,” she said.

Guests will be able to buy their tickets in groups of two, four or six. At the event, each table with have a server and touchless ordering options.

Proceeds from the event will support a local not-for-profit charity that provides after school music programs to youth through the Centre for Arts and Music program (CAM).

Kidder told CTV News Edmonton the instructors at CAM have been there for students since the start of the pandemic but haven’t received funding in 18 months.

“Our motivation is to keep the spirit of rock music alive, and pass the torch to generations to come so they can experience the power and potential of music to change the world,” she said.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. starting at $69 per person.