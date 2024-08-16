Edmonton rugby 7s player recalls thrill of winning Olympic silver for Canada

An Edmonton Olympian says she has her sights set on gold in 2028 coming off a silver medal in rugby 7s for Canada in Paris.

Fancy Bermudez-Chavez helped the Canadian squad beat France then upset the favoured Australians in the semifinals before bowing to New Zealand in the gold-medal match.

"(When) we secured our spot on the podium ... that moment was probably the most surreal after beating Australia in a semifinal," the 22-year-old told CTV News Edmonton on Friday.

"(It was) probably one of the most exciting moments in my career so far. It was just like an overwhelming feeling of emotion. The team was so connected, we went through so much together, so just securing that was very special."

Bermudez-Chavez grew up in Mill Woods and moved to Victoria by herself at age 16 to focus on rugby.

Canada's Piper Logan leaps into the arms of teammate Fancy Bermudez after defeating Australia in women's rugby sevens semifinal action at the Summer Olympics on July 30, 2024, in Paris. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)Bermudez-Chavez says she was inspired after watching the women win bronze at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

"My goal when I started was I want to do that, I want to be them," Bermudez-Chavez told CTV News Edmonton on Friday.

"I want to take it one or two steps further than they did. That was a full circle moment on the flight to Paris knowing I did it with people I grew up playing with and playing against."