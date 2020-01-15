EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton's 311 service will see its operating hours reduced by half in early February.

Currently, the service operates around the clock, seven days a week. But, starting on Feb. 2, those hours will be reduced to from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

"The changes to 311 hours are an effort by Council to deal with reduced revenues and to keep tax increases down for citizens," reads a notice on the City website.

The City says the change will result in a "slight increase" in wait times for callers.

311 is Edmonton's non-emergency line for government information and services, including transit information, program registration and bylaw complaints.