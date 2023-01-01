Edmonton's archbishop reflects on Pope Benedict XVI's legacy

Edmonton's archbishop and president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops believes the late Pope Benedict XVI leaves a dual legacy of being a teacher of the faith and reformer, paving the way to address sexual abuse in the church.

Born as Joseph Ratzinger, Benedict died on New Year's Eve at the age of 95.

Archbishop Richard Smith told CTV News in an interview that Benedict, head of the Catholic Church from April 2005 to February 2013, will be remembered as a "teaching pope" who left behind a "magnificent" body of academic and spiritual works.

"He spent his life in the world of the academy," Smith said. "He was a theologian of unparalleled quality, with a towering, towering intellect.

Smith said the late pope emeritus began as a priest who became a professor, bishop, cardinal, and ultimately pontiff.

"He had an extraordinarily wonderful ability to take what could be sometimes obtuse and difficult theological questions and articulate them beautifully in a way that people can understand."

Benedict resigned as pope, citing his advanced age, a modern first for the Catholic Church, whose pontiffs normally preside until their death. The last head of the Catholic faith to do so was Pope Gregory XII in 1415.

The Archdiocese of Edmonton will host a mass honouring the late emeritus pope on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at St. Joseph's Basilica.

In Smith's eyes, Benedict will also be known as a pope who was determined to deal with sexual abuse in the church "forthrightly and decisively."

As a senior cardinal within the Catholic Church's administration, Smith said Benedict laid the foundation for changes to canon law so that historical cases of sexual abuse could be "dealt with," and he continued pushing further reforms once elected pope.

"He did have to face down some very, very serious troubling problems within the church," Smith said.

"Even in his last two years as pope, he dismissed 400 priests found guilty of the scourge of sexual abuse," the archbishop added.

Following his death on Saturday, many survivors and their advocates indicated that more work needs to be done and that Benedict's record is not necessarily one to be praised.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP), a U.S.-based coalition representing survivors and advocating for change in the Catholic Church, said Benedict's legacy is "tainted" since he did not do enough to acknowledge abuse.

"Benedict was more concerned about the church's deteriorating image and financial flow," said a SNAP statement, "versus grasping the concept of true apologies followed by true amends to victims of abuse."

With files from CTV News Channel