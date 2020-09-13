EDMONTON -- Edmontonians of Belarusian-descent gathered in Edmonton on Sunday to demand Canada take action against the country.

The demonstrators want the federal government to impose sanctions after President Alexander Lukashenko was elected in Belarus last month.

The election has since been plagued by claims of fraud.

Belarusians have been protesting at home for several weeks, and there are growing calls worldwide to remove the new president.

A similar demonstration was held Sunday in the capitol city of Minsk. As many as 10,000 people attended.