

CTV Edmonton





Six Albertans have been announced as the newest inductees into the Order of Canada, including two Edmontonians.

Greg Zeschuk and Ray Muzyka will be recognized for their work founding the video game company BioWare.

Canmore's Becky Scott, who won the gold medal in cross-country skiing at the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City and the silver in 2006 in Turin will also be inducted.

She'll join Alberta Ballet artistic director Jean-Grand Maitre, who has been with the company since 2002.

The Order of Canada is one of our country's highest civilian honours.

Governor General Julie Payette announced that 103 people will join the exclusive club of appointees.