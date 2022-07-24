Edmonton's Blue Plate Diner to close down 'for good'

Edmonton's Blue Plate Diner to close down 'for good'

The exterior of the Blue Plate Diner on the corner of Stony Plain Road and 124 Street (Source: Google Maps/May 2021). The exterior of the Blue Plate Diner on the corner of Stony Plain Road and 124 Street (Source: Google Maps/May 2021).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island