Edmonton's Blue Plate Diner to close down 'for good'

A popular central Edmonton diner and brunch spot is closing its doors after 18 years of operation.

The Blue Plate Diner announced it would be shutting down in August in a statement on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

Located on the corner of Stony Plain Road and 124 Street, the diner featured dishes made from fresh local ingredients.

In 2019, the diner moved from its original downtown spot on 104 Street to make room for a new residential development.

"Sadly, a great story always has a beginning, a middle and an end," the tweet from the restaurant read. "I'm sad to announce that the Blue Plate Diner will soon be closing its doors for good very soon.

"Please, please, please come by in the coming weeks to share food, memories and tears with our phenomenal staff who have been so supportive and amazing through a ridiculously trying three years," the statement said.

The restaurant hopes to remain open until Aug. 31.

"Let's not call this goodbye, though… who knows what the future holds."