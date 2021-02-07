Advertisement
Edmonton's Chinese community celebrates Year of the Ox virtually
Published Sunday, February 7, 2021 5:36PM MST
Edmonton's Chinese community celebrated the Lunar New Year on Sunday.
Share:
EDMONTON -- Members of Edmonton’s Chinese community marked the Lunar New Year on Sunday.
Virtual celebrations were held to mark the Year of the Ox.
Traditionally, the ox symbolizes hard work, honesty and positivity.
Celebrations included various traditional music performances, games, and lion dancing.
The community usually holds the celebrations in malls across the city but were shifted to online due to the pandemic.