Edmonton's first-ever Chipotle now open

American fast-food restaurant Chipotle opened its first location in Edmonton at 10:45 on Thursday morning.

The mexican-inspired restaurant will be Alberta's third location; the other two restaurants are both located in Calgary.

The first 50 customers in line will receive free Chipotle merchandise to celebrate its grand opening.

Edmonton's Chipotle restaurant is located at 4715 Calgary Trail NW and will be open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Chipotle has opened 46 locations nation-wide and has more than 3,500 locations globally.