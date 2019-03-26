Boyle Street Community Services began providing consumption services as way to help combat the opioid crisis.

Since then, two other public sites have opened in the city, resulting in more than 130,000 needles being properly disposed of at the three locations.

“The needle debris in Edmonton has actually gone down since our services have been open,” said Erica Schoen of Boyle Street Community Services.

Statistics from the Edmonton Police Service show a slight decrease in calls for service and overall crime in the areas around the injection centres in the four months after they opened.

Between Boyle Street, the George Spady Society and the Boyle-Mccauley Health Centre more than 1,400 people were served in 2018.

"It operates like a health clinic. We would have one person do intake and when we're ready for them they would actually wash their hands, access supplies and my staff are there to support them,” said Schoen. “Not only to respond to overdoses, but also to help educate.”

Round-clock access is offered between the three facilities, with staff helping to respond to nearly 500 overdoses last year alone.

Advocates say the response to overdoses is badly needed, with 2018 seeing a rise in fentanyl-related deaths in Alberta.

However some in the area say they haven’t seen any improvements in their community.

“It ruins the community pretty much, that's for sure. There's lots of needles,” said Dallas, who works nearby. “I wouldn't walk my kid around this area.”

One woman who has battled addiction disagrees with the view that supervised injections sites aren’t good.

“It would have helped me. Yes,it would have because I came off of heroin all by myself and I had to use every day,” said Tracey Moyah, a former addict.

Advocates are hopeful the supervised injection sites will allow society to see addiction as a health problem, rather than a moral failure.

“We are actually trying to reintegrate people back into society,” said Schoen.”And improve their quality of life which is a benefit to society in general.”

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Regan Hasegawa