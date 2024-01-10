Edmonton's Food Bank achieves holiday donation goal after 8-week campaign

Edmonton's Food Bank met its holiday donation goal, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Through donation events, schools, businesses, and individuals, a total of 300,000 kilograms of food and $4 million was raised over the last eight weeks.

"Donations during this time allow Edmonton’s Food Bank to enter the New Year ready to help people experiencing food insecurity and feed those who need it most," executive director Marjorie Bencz said in a Wednesday release.

"Knowing that we have so many in our community supporting our work is humbling. Thank you for helping us meet our goals as we continue to put food on the table for our neighbours in need."

Bencz says it's important to remember that hunger is a year-round issue, and encourages people to continue to donate throughout the year.