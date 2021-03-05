EDMONTON -- Edmonton’s Food Bank has met its fundraising goal to buy a new forklift.

The food bank launched the campaign five days ago after one of its existing forklifts broke down.

The money represents half the cost of a new electric forklift.

The forklift is used everyday in the food bank’s warehouse to move pallets of food in and out, and on and off shelves.

While the forklift fundraising campaign has ended, Edmonton’s Food Bank always encourages general donations on its website.