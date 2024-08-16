EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton's funicular closed until next week due to 'mechanical issue'

    The funicular in the Edmonton river valley. (CTV News Edmonton) The funicular in the Edmonton river valley. (CTV News Edmonton)
    The funicular in Edmonton's river valley is closed because of a mechanical issue, the city said on Thursday.

    The closure is expected to last until Tuesday.

    The city did not disclose what kind of mechanical issue resulted in the closure.

