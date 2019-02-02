

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





The chilly polar plunge that is gripping much of Alberta has advocates for Edmonton’s homeless population voicing their concern.

“It just is really life-threatening temperatures on the street for anybody and for those community members that don't have a home it can be even more dangerous,” said Susan McGee, CEO of Homeward Trust Edmonton.

Homeward Trust has more than 750 mats and beds available, with 500 spots being filled on Friday and more people anticipated as the cold snap lingers.

“On day like today numbers can go up quickly, but we don't expect the issue to be a capacity one. There's certainly room if people can get to shelters. Particularly at the Hope Mission, there's capacity. The real issue is getting people here and encouraging people to look at that as an option,” said McGee.

McGee says it’s important for everyone to keep their eyes open and to call 2-1-1 if they see someone who needs help.

“Standing here and looking around at individuals that are often also just walking all day. It can get very exhausting.”

With files from Regan Hasegawa