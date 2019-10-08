EDMONTON -- A new report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) shows that housing construction in Edmonton is still on the rise despite the amount of property already available.

CMHC reports that in September there were 10,731 new housing projects started, marking the fourth month in a row that housing starts have been rising in Edmonton.

The CMHC report lists Quebec City as the leading city with 35,134 new housing starts. Edmonton ranks fifth with around 3,000 fewer housing starts than Ottawa.

The growth in Edmonton’s housing market is reportedly due to the rising demand for multi-family units, such as condominiums and rental properties.

“Our market is stable, we’ve had slight decreases in prices across all categories,” said Michael Brodrick with the Realtors Association of Edmonton. “I think stable is something we can be happy with at this time.”

The year-to-year trend for all types of housing has also been rising.

CMHC reports a 54 per cent increase in housing starts since September of 2018.

Brodrick says that while the market is growing housing prices have declined slightly.

“We’re still seeing the market down from where is has been in the past and that’s challenging for people.”

Bordrick expects there to be a shift in the market following the upcoming federal election, as there have been changes promised to federal housing policy during the election.

“The focus of all three parties seems to be focused on both millennials and through millennials first-time buyers, and those are not the only people affected by housing policy.”