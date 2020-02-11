EDMONTON -- Edmonton native Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during an NHL game Tuesday night.

The St. Louis Blues defenceman suffered a medical emergency during the first period against the Anaheim Ducks and was taken to the dressing room on a stretcher.

 

 

The game was postponed and will be finished at a later date.

According to TSN's Frank Seravalli, the Blues telecast said Bouwmeester was alert and responsive on his way to the hospital.

 

With files from TSN