Edmonton's Jay Bouwmeester collapses on bench; Blues-Ducks game postponed
St. Louis Blues' Jay Bouwmeester, right, handles the puck as Edmonton Oilers' Gaetan Haas (91), of Switzerland, defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in St. Louis. The Blues won 2-1. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
EDMONTON -- Edmonton native Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during an NHL game Tuesday night.
The St. Louis Blues defenceman suffered a medical emergency during the first period against the Anaheim Ducks and was taken to the dressing room on a stretcher.
The game was postponed and will be finished at a later date.
According to TSN's Frank Seravalli, the Blues telecast said Bouwmeester was alert and responsive on his way to the hospital.
With files from TSN