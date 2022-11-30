Edmonton's largest Christmas market back at Fort Edmonton Park

The Edmonton Christmas Market is back at Fort Edmonton Park, and organizers say this year's event is bigger and better than ever.

The fourth annual Christmas market opened Wednesday night, despite the cold weather and lots of snow.

"We are a rain, snow or shine market," said Abigail Troppmann, Edmonton Christmas Market programming director.

Troppmann said the market hosts plenty of indoor and outdoor activities for visitors, with more than 200 rotating vendors and around 60 different live performances over the 15-day event.

The market has grown into more of a winter festival, she said, with more on offer than just shopping.

Guests can try food tastings from local chefs or take part in holiday workshops, including mocktail making, cookie decorating and ornament building.

The market is open Wednedsays to Sundays and runs until Dec. 18.

Tickets are available online.