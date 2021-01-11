EDMONTON -- Upgrades to Edmonton's Muttart Conservatory have been completed, on time and on budget, according to city officials.

The $13.27-million project took 18 months and involved replacing and upgrading high priority mechanical, electrical, and structural systems in order to meet current standards and codes.

The City of Edmonton facility is nestled in Edmonton's river valley and features 700 species of plants in three climate-regulated biomes.

The Muttart was originally slated to reopen its doors Jan. 19, but due to COVID-19 will remain closed to the public indefinitely.

"We will take the time we need to ensure the reopening of the Muttart Conservatory is safe and follows all Alberta Health Services guidelines and timelines," City of Edmonton spokesperson, Debi Winwood, said in a news release.

Once open, visitors will find a renewed food services space, new features in Centre court, an upgraded gift shop, and refreshed pyramids.

City officials say the next phase of restoration work will mostly be focused on the facility's greenhouses.

Plans for Phase 2 still need to be brought before city council for consideration for the 2023-2026 budget cycle.

No closures for future upgrades are expected.

City council previously approved increased admission fees for the horticultural attraction for 2021.