Edmonton is preparing to roll out its new waste collection system. Starting Monday, the city will start delivering separate garbage and food scraps carts to homes that currently have curbside collection.

Depending on the neighbourhood, carts will be delivered between March and August, and collection under the new system will begin after that.

Once the new bins are in place, old garbage bins and bags will no longer be emptied or picked up.

Residents will also have to sort organic waste into a food scraps bin. The city’s waste energy director said the new system is eco-friendly, and will save the city money in the long run.

“Food scraps, they don't just break down and do nothing in the landfill, they generate methane, which is a really potent greenhouse gas, something like 40 times more potent than carbon dioxide,” said Jodi Goebel. “So if you think about that from a sustainability lens, from a climate change lens, we absolutely don't want to send food scraps to landfill.”

To find out how to sort your waste under the new system, or when the carts will roll out in your neighbourhood, visit the city’s website.