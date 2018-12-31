Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Edmonton's New Years Eve celebrations to take place at legislature, fireworks at 9 p.m.
CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, December 31, 2018 11:50AM MST
Last Updated Monday, December 31, 2018 1:12PM MST
The city’s New Year’s Eve party will go ahead tonight, with thousands of Edmontonians expected to come out to ring in 2019.
Last year the city cancelled the outdoor festivities because of weather. There were concerns it might happen again this year if temperatures dipped too low, but the celebrations are going ahead as planned.
The festivities are being held at the legislature grounds again this year due to LRT construction at Churchill Square.
There will be live music, fire pits and food trucks at the federal building and the Capital Plaza. The event is tailored to be family-friendly with fireworks starting at 9 p.m.
The following roads closures will be in place during the event:
- Full closure of 99 Avenue, from 107 Street to 109 Street
- Full closure of 106 Street, from 96 Avenue to 97 Avenue
- Full closure of 96 Avenue, from 105 Street to 107 Street (access to the alley will be available to local residents)
- Full closure of Fortway Drive, north of the Royal Glenora Club
- Full closure of 107 Street, from 99 Avenue to Fortway Drive
- Full closure of 107 Street, from 96 Avenue to 99 Avenue
- Full closure of the terrace building access off of River Valley Road