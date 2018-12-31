

CTV Edmonton





The city’s New Year’s Eve party will go ahead tonight, with thousands of Edmontonians expected to come out to ring in 2019.

Last year the city cancelled the outdoor festivities because of weather. There were concerns it might happen again this year if temperatures dipped too low, but the celebrations are going ahead as planned.

The festivities are being held at the legislature grounds again this year due to LRT construction at Churchill Square.

There will be live music, fire pits and food trucks at the federal building and the Capital Plaza. The event is tailored to be family-friendly with fireworks starting at 9 p.m.

The following roads closures will be in place during the event: