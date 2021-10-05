Edmonton's police chief's contract extended to 2026

EDMONTON -

Edmonton's police chief Dale Mcfee has received a contract extension into the summer of 2026.

A public statement from the Edmonton Police Commission (EPC) said the chief's original contract, which was set to expire in January 2024, has been extended to June 30, 2026.

“There is a lot more to do and we wanted to ensure we secured Chief McFee as we journey down this path of continuous improvement for the Service and the residents of Edmonton,” EPC chair Micki Ruth said in the statement.

The police commission would not disclose the chief's current or newly negotiated salary to CTV News Edmonton.